Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 758.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in NRG Energy by 29.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 84,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,462. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

