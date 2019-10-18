Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 22,489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 568,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 380,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,100,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after purchasing an additional 368,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 473,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 357,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,230. Loews Co. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

