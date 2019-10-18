Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.2% in the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $375,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. 9,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

