Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 92.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 197,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 93,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

