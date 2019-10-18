Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 287.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.30.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $285.32. 63,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day moving average of $267.09. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

