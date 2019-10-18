Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 695.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.51. 45,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

