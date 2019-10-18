Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Argus set a $42.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $32.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. 275,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

