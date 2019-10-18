Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 355,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,741. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

