Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 65,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of AT&T by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 160,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 910,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,175,652. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $277.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.