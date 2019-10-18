Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 6,291 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $661,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,610,451.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:W opened at $114.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.92. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,070,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

