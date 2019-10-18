Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $12.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

