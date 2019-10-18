Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Cut to $164.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $165.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

Watsco stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,548. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Watsco by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Watsco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 63,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

