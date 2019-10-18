Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Cut to $164.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $165.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.
Watsco stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,548. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $176.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Watsco by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Watsco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 63,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
