Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 11,482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.59. 269,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

