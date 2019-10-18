Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -2.40

Press coverage about Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) has trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wall Financial earned a daily sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $771.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. Wall Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.00.
Wall Financial Company Profile
Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.
