Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -2.40

Press coverage about Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) has trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wall Financial earned a daily sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Wall Financial's score:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $771.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. Wall Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.00.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.32 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.

