W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRA. UBS Group dropped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,733. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William C. Dockman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.21 per share, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,721.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 bought 28,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,847,951.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 498,970 shares of company stock worth $32,047,464. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $168,858,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $19,746,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $5,929,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

