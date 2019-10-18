Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $157.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.13.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

