Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.88

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.12. Voxeljet shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on VJET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Voxeljet in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voxeljet AG will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VJET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Voxeljet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voxeljet by 162.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Voxeljet by 54.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voxeljet Company Profile (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

