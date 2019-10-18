Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 203 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been assigned a SEK 203 target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOLV-B. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 135 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a SEK 150 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 146 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Volvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 159.27.

Volvo stock opened at SEK 142.40 on Friday. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 137.22 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 141.06.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

