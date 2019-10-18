Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.80 ($38.14) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.88 ($34.75).

VIV stock opened at €25.38 ($29.51) on Friday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.08.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

