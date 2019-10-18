Viuly (VIU) Market Capitalization Achieves $61,286.00

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Viuly has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Viuly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and IDEX. Viuly has a total market capitalization of $61,286.00 and $3.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00043322 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.96 or 0.06074151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00043114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Viuly Token Profile

Viuly (VIU) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,905,775 tokens. The official website for Viuly is viuly.io . The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Viuly is medium.com/@Viuly

Viuly Token Trading

Viuly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viuly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

