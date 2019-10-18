Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,147.49

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,147.49 and traded as high as $1,282.75. Vitec Group shares last traded at $1,277.50, with a volume of 6,204 shares trading hands.

VTC has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $575.28 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,204.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,148.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £55,900 ($73,043.25). Also, insider Richard Tyson purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, with a total value of £29,830.96 ($38,979.43).

About Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

