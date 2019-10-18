Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

About Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)

Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer electronic products and upstream accessories in Asia, the United States, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers TV products, digital set-top boxes and LCD modules, white appliances, refrigerators, lighting products, security systems, washing machines, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances, as well as smart system technologies and big data products.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vitasoy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitasoy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.