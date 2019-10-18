Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 830,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 316,328 shares.The stock last traded at $1.19 and had previously closed at $1.10.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

The company has a market cap of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,022,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

