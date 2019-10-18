Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 830,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 316,328 shares.The stock last traded at $1.19 and had previously closed at $1.10.
VTGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.
The company has a market cap of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,022,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.
