Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,640,972,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after buying an additional 1,545,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after buying an additional 5,249,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,990,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,853,000 after buying an additional 68,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.41.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,246,722.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,760.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.72. 481,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

