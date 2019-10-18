Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases Shares of 963 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,154,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,488,000 after purchasing an additional 241,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,764. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 107.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

