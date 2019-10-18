Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Invests $143,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded down $29.87 on Friday, reaching $1,760.52. 1,930,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,774.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,846.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,258.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

