Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. 244,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,613. The stock has a market cap of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.44. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 33,730 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $150,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,928,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

