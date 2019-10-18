Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Visa by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,420,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 268,416 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4,320.9% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 76,307 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

