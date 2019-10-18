Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lessened by California Capital Advisors Inc.

California Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Visa comprises 9.7% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after buying an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17,806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,625,000 after buying an additional 1,868,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Shares of V opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $351.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.