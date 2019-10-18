Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.60

Shares of Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $22.12. Vince shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 6,789 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.27. Vince had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vince in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vince in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

