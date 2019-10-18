Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $75.60. 19,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,685,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,768,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNKN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

