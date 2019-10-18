Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,276,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,084,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,726. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

