Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total value of $37,137,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.14. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

