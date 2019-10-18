Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $85.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $60,804.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,266.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $68,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Viad by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 41,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,537. Viad has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.50 million. Viad had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

