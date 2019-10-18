Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $250.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.