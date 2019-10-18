Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Cut by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Filament LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.67. 79,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,839. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.90.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

