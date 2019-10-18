Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.94% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $261,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 56,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 393.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.77. The stock had a trading volume of 55,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $134.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.4779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

