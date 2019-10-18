Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,711,000 after purchasing an additional 864,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after purchasing an additional 685,989 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,688,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,525,000 after purchasing an additional 427,140 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,590,000 after purchasing an additional 425,818 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

