Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $660,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 46,560,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,387,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,967,000 after purchasing an additional 449,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,647,000 after purchasing an additional 162,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,135,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,793,000 after purchasing an additional 111,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 73,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,542. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

