Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. 240,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,907. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.