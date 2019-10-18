Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 339,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.28% of USA Technologies worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in USA Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,105,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 248,243 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in USA Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 143,200 shares of USA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $638,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,564,452 shares of company stock worth $14,513,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

USAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

