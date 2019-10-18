Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.36% of Mistras Group worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 734,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $404.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Mistras Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Research analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.