Vanguard Group Inc. Has $24.18 Million Stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Cosan worth $24,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 6,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Cosan Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cosan Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZZ. TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

