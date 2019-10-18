Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 60,653 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.53% of Goosehead Insurance worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,649,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $2,133,126.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,074,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,328,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 472,917 shares of company stock worth $32,773,313. 67.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,557. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $728.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.