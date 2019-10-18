Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 967.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 134,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

