Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. 14,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.4585 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.