Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 75.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $28.97 price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.50. 2,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,041. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $149.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,861,000 after purchasing an additional 176,614 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after purchasing an additional 93,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

