Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $119.08. 7,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,876. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $121.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

