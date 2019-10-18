VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stake Lifted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,435. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

