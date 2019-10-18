ValuEngine Lowers Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WNC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

WNC stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $761.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.36 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

